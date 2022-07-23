The graph of an exponential function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options:
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 21
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 16
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1
Recognize that the expression \( \log_4 16 \) asks for the exponent to which the base 4 must be raised to get 16.
Express 16 as a power of 4. Since 16 is \( 4^2 \), rewrite the expression as \( \log_4 (4^2) \).
Use the logarithmic identity \( \log_b (b^k) = k \) to simplify \( \log_4 (4^2) \) to 2.
Conclude that \( \log_4 16 = 2 \) because 4 raised to the power 2 equals 16.
Thus, the value of the logarithm is the exponent 2.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logarithm Definition
A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log_b(a) = c means b^c = a. Understanding this definition is essential to evaluate logarithmic expressions.
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Properties of Exponents
Since logarithms are closely related to exponents, knowing how to express numbers as powers of a base helps simplify logarithms. For instance, recognizing that 16 = 4^2 allows you to rewrite log_4(16) as log_4(4^2).
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Logarithm Power Rule
The power rule states that log_b(a^n) = n * log_b(a). This property allows you to bring the exponent in the argument down as a multiplier, simplifying the evaluation of logarithms when the argument is a power of the base.
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