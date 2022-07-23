Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10x=3.91
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 22
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. log16 4
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Rewrite the logarithmic expression using the definition of a logarithm: \( \log_b a = c \) means \( b^c = a \). Here, \( \log_{16} 4 \) implies finding the value of \( c \) such that \( 16^c = 4 \).
Express the base (16) and the result (4) as powers of the same base. Note that \( 16 = 2^4 \) and \( 4 = 2^2 \).
Substitute these expressions into the equation \( 16^c = 4 \). This becomes \( (2^4)^c = 2^2 \).
Simplify the left-hand side using the power rule \( (a^m)^n = a^{m \cdot n} \). This gives \( 2^{4c} = 2^2 \).
Since the bases are the same, set the exponents equal to each other: \( 4c = 2 \). Solve for \( c \) by dividing both sides by 4: \( c = \frac{2}{4} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logarithms
A logarithm is the inverse operation to exponentiation, representing the power to which a base must be raised to obtain a given number. For example, in the expression log_b(a), b is the base, and the result is the exponent x such that b^x = a. Understanding logarithms is essential for evaluating expressions like log16 4.
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Logarithms Introduction
Change of Base Formula
The change of base formula allows us to convert logarithms from one base to another, making them easier to evaluate. It states that log_b(a) can be expressed as log_k(a) / log_k(b) for any positive k. This is particularly useful when the base is not a common one, such as in log16 4, where we can convert to base 2 or 10.
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Properties of Logarithms
Logarithms have several properties that simplify their evaluation, including the product, quotient, and power rules. For instance, log_b(mn) = log_b(m) + log_b(n) and log_b(m/n) = log_b(m) - log_b(n). These properties can help break down complex logarithmic expressions into simpler components, aiding in their evaluation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
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Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. e(x+1)=1/e
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