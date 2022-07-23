Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb (x2 y)
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Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb (x2 y)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 16
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. e(x+1)=1/e
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 8(x+3)=16(x−1)
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 7y = 200
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. log5 (1/5)