Begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log₂ (x + 1)
Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 2 logb x + 3 logb y
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Key Concepts
Properties of Logarithms
Power Rule of Logarithms
Condensing Logarithmic Expressions
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is b. compounded quarterly
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is a. compounded semiannually
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log4(x+5)=3
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln x=2
In Exercises 50–53, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.