Graph functions f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. f(x) = (½)x and g(x) = (½)x-1 + 1
Begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log₂ (x + 1)
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Key Concepts
Logarithmic Functions and Their Graphs
Transformations of Functions
Vertical Asymptotes and Domain of Logarithmic Functions
Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 2 logb x + 3 logb y
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log4(x+5)=3
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln x=2
In Exercises 50–53, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/2)ln x + ln y