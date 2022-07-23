Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 2 logb x + 3 logb y
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is b. compounded quarterly
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Key Concepts
Compound Interest Formula
Continuous Compounding Formula
Rounding and Financial Precision
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is a. compounded semiannually
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log4(x+5)=3
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is d. compounded continuously.
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is c. compounded monthly.
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Suppose that you have \$12,000 to invest. Which investment yields the greater return over 3 years: 0.96% compounded monthly or 0.95% compounded continuously?