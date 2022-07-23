Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)=log x+log 4
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 75
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log0.1 17
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the logarithm given is \( \log_{0.1} 17 \), which means the logarithm of 17 with base 0.1.
Recall the change of base formula for logarithms: \( \log_a b = \frac{\log_c b}{\log_c a} \), where \( c \) can be any positive number (commonly 10 or \( e \)).
Apply the change of base formula using common logarithms (base 10): \( \log_{0.1} 17 = \frac{\log_{10} 17}{\log_{10} 0.1} \).
Use a calculator to find \( \log_{10} 17 \) and \( \log_{10} 0.1 \) separately, keeping the values to at least 5 decimal places for accuracy.
Divide the value of \( \log_{10} 17 \) by \( \log_{10} 0.1 \) to get the final result, then round your answer to four decimal places.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logarithms and Their Bases
A logarithm answers the question: to what power must the base be raised to produce a given number? In this problem, log base 0.1 of 17 means finding the exponent x such that 0.1^x = 17. Understanding how the base affects the logarithm is crucial for solving the problem.
Recommended video:
Change of Base Formula
The change of base formula allows you to compute logarithms with any base using common (base 10) or natural (base e) logarithms: log_b(a) = log_c(a) / log_c(b). This is essential here because calculators typically only compute log base 10 or e, not base 0.1.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property
Using a Calculator for Logarithms
Calculators can evaluate common logarithms (log base 10) and natural logarithms (log base e) directly. By applying the change of base formula, you can use these functions to find logarithms with other bases and round the result to four decimal places as required.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
750
views
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log5(x+4)
1245
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 74–79, solve each logarithmic equation. log2 (x+3) + log2 (x-3) =4
1163
views
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log2(x−6)+log2(x−4)−log2 x=2
831
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log14 87.5
803
views
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log (2 - x)
1117
views