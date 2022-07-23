Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)=log x+log 4
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 77
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log (2 - x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the domain of a logarithmic function \( f(x) = \log_b(g(x)) \) requires the argument \( g(x) \) to be greater than zero, because the logarithm of zero or a negative number is undefined.
Identify the argument of the logarithm in the function \( f(x) = \log(2 - x) \). Here, the argument is \( 2 - x \).
Set up the inequality to find the domain: \( 2 - x > 0 \). This inequality ensures the argument is positive.
Solve the inequality \( 2 - x > 0 \) by isolating \( x \). Subtract 2 from both sides to get \( -x > -2 \), then multiply both sides by \( -1 \) (remember to reverse the inequality sign) to get \( x < 2 \).
Conclude that the domain of \( f(x) = \log(2 - x) \) is all real numbers \( x \) such that \( x < 2 \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For logarithmic functions, the domain is restricted because the argument inside the log must be positive. Identifying the domain involves finding all x-values that make the expression inside the log greater than zero.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Properties of Logarithmic Functions
A logarithmic function, such as f(x) = log(g(x)), is only defined when its argument g(x) is positive. This means that for f(x) = log(2 - x), the expression 2 - x must be greater than zero. Understanding this property is essential to determine the domain of the function.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Inequalities and Solving for Domain
To find the domain of f(x) = log(2 - x), you solve the inequality 2 - x > 0. This involves algebraic manipulation to isolate x and express the domain in interval notation. Mastery of solving inequalities is crucial for correctly identifying the domain of logarithmic functions.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question
750
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log0.1 17
804
views
Textbook Question
Use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log3 x
798
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 74–79, solve each logarithmic equation. log2 (x+3) + log2 (x-3) =4
1163
views
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log2(x−6)+log2(x−4)−log2 x=2
831
views
Textbook Question
Use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. logπ 63
829
views