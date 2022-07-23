Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log0.1 17
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In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log0.1 17
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x-2)²
Use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log3 x
In Exercises 74–79, solve each logarithmic equation. log2 (x+3) + log2 (x-3) =4
Use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. logπ 63
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log (2 - x)