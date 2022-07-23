Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x-2)²
Use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log2 (x + 2)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Logarithmic Functions
Change-of-Base Property
Graphing Transformations of Logarithmic Functions
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x=log 25
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 100
In Exercises 74–79, solve each logarithmic equation. log4 (2x+1) = log4 (x-3) + log4 (x+5)
Expand:
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(3x−3)=log(x+1)+log 4