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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 79
Chapter 5, Problem 79

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(3x−3)=log(x+1)+log 4

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1
Start with the given equation: \(\log(3x - 3) = \log(x + 1) + \log 4\).
Use the logarithm property that states \(\log a + \log b = \log(ab)\) to combine the right side: \(\log(3x - 3) = \log(4(x + 1))\).
Since the logarithms on both sides have the same base and are equal, set their arguments equal: \(3x - 3 = 4(x + 1)\).
Solve the resulting linear equation for \(x\): expand the right side to get \(3x - 3 = 4x + 4\), then isolate \(x\) by moving terms appropriately.
Check the solution(s) by substituting back into the original logarithmic expressions to ensure the arguments are positive, because the domain of \(\log\) requires the input to be greater than zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Understanding the properties of logarithms, such as the product rule log(a) + log(b) = log(ab), is essential for combining or simplifying logarithmic expressions. This allows you to rewrite the equation in a more manageable form to isolate the variable.
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Change of Base Property

Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of a logarithmic function includes only positive arguments because the logarithm of zero or a negative number is undefined. Identifying and restricting the domain ensures that any solutions found are valid within the original equation.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Solving Logarithmic Equations

Solving logarithmic equations often involves rewriting the equation in exponential form or using properties of logarithms to isolate the variable. After simplification, you solve the resulting algebraic equation and verify solutions against the domain restrictions.
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Solving Logarithmic Equations
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