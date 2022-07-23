Textbook Question
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x-2)²
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Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x-2)²
Use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log3 x
Use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log2 (x + 2)
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 100
In Exercises 74–79, solve each logarithmic equation. log4 (2x+1) = log4 (x-3) + log4 (x+5)
Use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. logπ 63