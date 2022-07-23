Difference Between Logarithm Quotient and Quotient of Logarithms

The quotient rule for logarithms states log(a) - log(b) = log(a/b), which is different from dividing two logarithms, log(a)/log(b). The expression log(x + 2)/log(x - 1) is a ratio of two logs, not a log of a quotient, so it cannot be simplified to a difference of logs.