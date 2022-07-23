Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator.
Solve each equation.
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Key Concepts
Exponential Equations
Logarithms
Solving Quadratic Equations
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln x + ln(2x) = ln(3x)
Solve each equation. ln(2x+1)+ln(x−3)−2 ln x=0
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log √x
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log(x + 3) - log(2x) = [log(x + 3)/log(2x)]