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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 61
Chapter 5, Problem 61

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5 ln(2x)=20

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Start with the given equation: \(5 \ln(2x) = 20\).
Isolate the logarithmic expression by dividing both sides of the equation by 5: \(\ln(2x) = \frac{20}{5}\).
Simplify the right side: \(\ln(2x) = 4\).
Rewrite the logarithmic equation in its exponential form using the fact that \(\ln(a) = b\) means \(a = e^b\): \(2x = e^4\).
Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 2: \(x = \frac{e^4}{2}\). Remember to check that this value of \(x\) keeps the argument of the logarithm positive, which it does since \(e^4 > 0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Understanding the properties of logarithms, such as the ability to rewrite equations involving logarithms and exponents, is essential. For example, the natural logarithm ln(a^b) can be expressed as b ln(a), which helps in isolating variables and simplifying equations.
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Change of Base Property

Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of a logarithmic function includes only positive arguments because the logarithm of zero or a negative number is undefined. When solving logarithmic equations, it is crucial to check that the solutions keep the argument inside the logarithm positive.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Solving Exponential Equations

After isolating the logarithmic expression, converting it to its equivalent exponential form allows solving for the variable. For example, if ln(y) = c, then y = e^c. This step is key to finding exact solutions before approximating decimal values.
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Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 60–63, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. (ln x)(ln 1) = 0

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Textbook Question

Give the equation of each exponential function whose graph is shown.

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Textbook Question

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = log x − 1

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Textbook Question

Graph y= 2x and x = 2y in the same rectangular coordinate system.

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 3 ln x + 5 ln y - 6 ln z

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Textbook Question

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log(x − 1)

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