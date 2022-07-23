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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 63
Chapter 5, Problem 63

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 6+2 ln x=5

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1
Start with the given equation: \(6 + 2 \ln x = 5\).
Isolate the logarithmic term by subtracting 6 from both sides: \(2 \ln x = 5 - 6\).
Simplify the right side: \(2 \ln x = -1\).
Divide both sides by 2 to solve for \(\ln x\): \(\ln x = \frac{-1}{2}\).
Rewrite the equation in exponential form to solve for \(x\): \(x = e^{\frac{-1}{2}}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Understanding the properties of logarithms, such as the natural logarithm (ln) and its relationship to exponents, is essential. For example, ln(x) is the power to which e must be raised to get x. These properties help in isolating the logarithmic term and simplifying the equation.
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Change of Base Property

Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of a logarithmic function ln(x) is x > 0 because the logarithm of zero or a negative number is undefined. When solving logarithmic equations, it is crucial to check that the solutions fall within this domain to reject extraneous or invalid answers.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Solving Logarithmic Equations

Solving logarithmic equations often involves isolating the logarithm, rewriting the equation in exponential form, and then solving for the variable. After finding potential solutions, verify them against the domain restrictions to ensure they are valid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the equation of each exponential function whose graph is shown.

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Textbook Question

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = ln (x+2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 64–73, solve each exponential equation. Where necessary, express the solution set in terms of natural or common logarithms and use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2^(4x-2) = 64

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Textbook Question

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.

g(x) = 1-log x

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of xx that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. lnx+3=1\(\ln\]\sqrt{x+3}\)=1

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/2)(log x + log y)

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