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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 53c
Chapter 5, Problem 53c

Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is c. compounded monthly.

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Identify the given values: principal P = 10,000, time t = 5 years, interest rate r = 1.32% (which should be converted to decimal form as 0.0132).
For parts a, b, and c, use the compound interest formula A=P(1+r/n)(nt), where n is the number of compounding periods per year.
Calculate the accumulated value for each compounding frequency: semiannually (n=2), quarterly (n=4), and monthly (n=12) by substituting the values of P, r, n, and t into the formula.
For part d, use the continuous compounding formula A=Pe^rt, substituting the values of P, r, and t.
After substituting the values into the respective formulas, calculate the expressions and round the results to the nearest cent to find the accumulated values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Compound Interest Formula

The compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)^(nt) calculates the accumulated amount A after t years, where P is the principal, r is the annual interest rate, n is the number of compounding periods per year, and t is the time in years. It accounts for interest earned on both the initial principal and the accumulated interest.
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Continuous Compounding Formula

The continuous compounding formula A = Pe^(rt) models interest compounded an infinite number of times per year, where e is Euler's number (~2.71828). This formula gives the maximum possible accumulated value for a given principal, rate, and time, reflecting continuous growth.
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Rounding and Financial Precision

Rounding to the nearest cent means expressing the final amount to two decimal places, reflecting standard currency format. This ensures practical and accurate financial reporting, as monetary values are typically handled in dollars and cents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–57, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 11. log33logx\(\log\)3-3\(\log\) x

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Textbook Question

Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is b. compounded quarterly

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Textbook Question

Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is a. compounded semiannually

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log4(x+5)=3

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Textbook Question

Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is d. compounded continuously.

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Textbook Question

Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Suppose that you have \$12,000 to invest. Which investment yields the greater return over 3 years: 0.96% compounded monthly or 0.95% compounded continuously?

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