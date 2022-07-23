Textbook Question
Graph each inequality. y>2x−1
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Graph each inequality. y>2x−1
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants.
Solve each system in Exercises 5–18.
The perimeter of a table tennis top is 28 feet. The difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width is 21 feet. Find the dimensions.
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In Exercises 1–8, write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. (7x2 -9x+3)/(x2+7)2