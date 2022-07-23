Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 9
Chapter 6, Problem 9

The perimeter of a table tennis top is 28 feet. The difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width is 21 feet. Find the dimensions.
<Image>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define variables for the dimensions of the table tennis top. Let \(L\) represent the length and \(W\) represent the width.
Step 2: Write an equation for the perimeter of the rectangle. The perimeter \(P\) is given by \(P = 2L + 2W\). Since the perimeter is 28 feet, write the equation as \(2L + 2W = 28\).
Step 3: Write an equation for the difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width. This is given as \(4L - 3W = 21\).
Step 4: Solve the system of equations formed by the two equations: \(2L + 2W = 28\) and \(4L - 3W = 21\). You can use substitution or elimination methods to find \(L\) and \(W\).
Step 5: After solving the system, interpret the values of \(L\) and \(W\) as the length and width of the table tennis top, respectively.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Perimeter of a Rectangle

The perimeter of a rectangle is the total distance around the shape, calculated as 2 times the sum of its length and width (P = 2(L + W)). This formula helps relate the dimensions of the table tennis top to the given perimeter value.

Forming and Solving Systems of Linear Equations

When given multiple conditions involving length and width, we can form a system of linear equations. Solving these equations simultaneously allows us to find the exact dimensions that satisfy all conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Algebraic Manipulation and Substitution

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging equations and substituting expressions to isolate variables. This technique is essential for solving the system of equations efficiently and finding the values of length and width.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. y>2x−1

624
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method. {xy=62xy=1\(\begin{cases}\)xy = 6 \\2x - y = 1\(\end{cases}\)

581
views
Textbook Question

An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.

626
views
Textbook Question

A chemist needs to mix a solution that is 34% silver nitrate with one that is 4% silver nitrate to obtain 100 milliliters of a mixture that is 7% silver nitrate. How many milliliters of each of the solutions must be used?

954
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. {x=4y2x=6y+8\(\begin{cases}\)x = 4y - 2 \(\x\) = 6y + 8\(\end{cases}\)

841
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. (7x2 -9x+3)/(x2+7)2

811
views