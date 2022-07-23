Solve each system in Exercises 5–18.
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
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Key Concepts
System of Equations
Substitution Method
Solving Nonlinear Equations
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
A chemist needs to mix a solution that is 34% silver nitrate with one that is 4% silver nitrate to obtain 100 milliliters of a mixture that is 7% silver nitrate. How many milliliters of each of the solutions must be used?
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
The perimeter of a table tennis top is 28 feet. The difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width is 21 feet. Find the dimensions.
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In Exercises 1–8, write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. (7x2 -9x+3)/(x2+7)2