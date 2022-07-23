Solve each system for x and y, expressing either value in terms of a or b, if necessary. Assume that a ≠ 0 and b ≠ 0. For the linear function f(x) = mx + b, f(−2) = 11 and ƒ(3) = -9. Find m and b.
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 51
Find the partial fraction decomposition for 1/x(x+1) and use the result to find the following sum:
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Start by expressing the general term of the series as a partial fraction. The general term is \( \frac{1}{n(n+1)} \). Set up the partial fraction decomposition as \( \frac{1}{n(n+1)} = \frac{A}{n} + \frac{B}{n+1} \).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \( n(n+1) \) to clear the denominators: \( 1 = A(n+1) + Bn \).
Expand the right side: \( 1 = An + A + Bn = (A + B)n + A \).
Equate the coefficients of like terms on both sides. Since the left side is a constant 1, the coefficient of \( n \) on the right must be 0, and the constant term must be 1. This gives the system: \( A + B = 0 \) and \( A = 1 \).
Solve the system to find \( A = 1 \) and \( B = -1 \). Therefore, the partial fraction decomposition is \( \frac{1}{n(n+1)} = \frac{1}{n} - \frac{1}{n+1} \). Use this to rewrite each term in the sum and observe the telescoping pattern to simplify the sum.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Partial Fraction Decomposition
Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a rational function as a sum of simpler fractions. For example, the fraction 1/[x(x+1)] can be decomposed into A/x + B/(x+1), where A and B are constants found by solving equations. This technique simplifies complex fractions and is useful for summation and integration.
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Decomposition of Functions
Telescoping Series
A telescoping series is a series whose partial sums simplify by canceling intermediate terms, leaving only the first and last terms. When partial fractions are applied to terms like 1/(n(n+1)), the series often telescopes, making it easier to find the sum of many terms without adding each individually.
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Summation of Series
Summation of series involves finding the total sum of a sequence of terms. Using partial fraction decomposition and recognizing telescoping behavior allows for efficient calculation of sums like 1/(1·2) + 1/(2·3) + ... + 1/(99·100), by reducing the problem to evaluating a few terms rather than all 99.
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