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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 51
Chapter 6, Problem 51

Solve each system for x and y, expressing either value in terms of a or b, if necessary. Assume that a ≠ 0 and b ≠ 0. For the linear function f(x) = mx + b, f(−2) = 11 and ƒ(3) = -9. Find m and b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the general form of the linear function: \(f(x) = mx + b\), where \(m\) is the slope and \(b\) is the y-intercept.
Use the given values to create two equations by substituting the points into the function. For \(f(-2) = 11\), substitute \(x = -2\) and \(f(x) = 11\) to get: \(11 = m(-2) + b\).
Similarly, for \(f(3) = -9\), substitute \(x = 3\) and \(f(x) = -9\) to get: \(-9 = m(3) + b\).
Now you have a system of two linear equations: \(11 = -2m + b\) \(-9 = 3m + b\)
Solve this system of equations simultaneously to find the values of \(m\) and \(b\). You can use either substitution or elimination method.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Functions

A linear function is an algebraic expression of the form f(x) = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b the y-intercept. It graphs as a straight line, and understanding this form helps in identifying how changes in x affect f(x).
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Slope of a Line

The slope (m) measures the rate of change of the function, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x between two points. It indicates the steepness and direction of the line, essential for determining m from given points.
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Solving Systems of Equations

Given two points on the line, substituting them into f(x) = mx + b creates two equations with two unknowns (m and b). Solving this system simultaneously allows finding the exact values of m and b.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–50, solve each system for x and y, expressing either value in terms of a or b, if necessary. Assume that a ≠ 0, b ≠ 0 5ax + 4y = 17 ax + 7y = 22

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-4.">

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