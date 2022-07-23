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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 27
Chapter 6, Problem 27

In Exercises 19–28, solve each system by the addition method. {y2x=4x2+y2=4\(\begin{cases}\)y^2 - x = 4 \(\x\)^2 + y^2 = 4\(\end{cases}\)

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1
Rewrite the first equation \(y^2 - x = 4\) to express \(x\) in terms of \(y\): add \(x\) to both sides and subtract 4 from both sides to get \(x = y^2 - 4\).
Substitute the expression for \(x\) from the first equation into the second equation \(x^2 + y^2 = 4\) to eliminate \(x\) and have an equation in terms of \(y\) only.
After substitution, the second equation becomes \((y^2 - 4)^2 + y^2 = 4\). Expand the squared term \((y^2 - 4)^2\) carefully using the formula \((a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2\).
Simplify the resulting equation to form a polynomial equation in \(y\), combining like terms and setting the equation equal to zero.
Solve the polynomial equation for \(y\) (this may involve factoring or using the quadratic formula), then substitute each \(y\) value back into \(x = y^2 - 4\) to find the corresponding \(x\) values, giving the solution pairs \((x, y)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Equations

A system of equations consists of two or more equations with the same variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these systems is essential for finding their solutions.
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Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Addition Method (Elimination Method)

The addition method involves adding or subtracting equations to eliminate one variable, making it easier to solve for the remaining variable. This technique requires aligning terms and sometimes multiplying equations to facilitate elimination.
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Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics

Handling Nonlinear Equations

Nonlinear equations include variables raised to powers other than one, such as squares. Solving systems with nonlinear equations often requires substitution or elimination combined with algebraic manipulation to isolate variables and find all possible solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{2x5y103x2y>6\(\begin{cases}\)2x - 5y \(\leq\) 10 \\3x - 2y > 6\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{3x+6y62x+y8\(\begin{cases}\)3x + 6y \(\leq\) 6 \\2x + y \(\leq\) 8\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x2/(x − 1)2 (x + 1)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–35, solve each system by the method of your choice. This is a piecewise function, refer to textbook problem.

521
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–30, solve each system by the addition method. 3x = 4y + 1 3y = 1 - 4x

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2 -6x+7/(x − 1) (x2 + 1)

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