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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 29
Chapter 6, Problem 29

In Exercises 19–30, solve each system by the addition method. 3x = 4y + 1 3y = 1 - 4x
Exercise 29: Solve the system of equations 3x = 4y + 1 and 3y = 1 - 4x using the addition method.

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1
Rewrite both equations in standard form (Ax + By = C) to prepare for the addition method. For the first equation, subtract 4y and 1 from both sides to get 3x-4y=1. For the second equation, add 4x to both sides and subtract 1 from both sides to get 4x+3y=1.
Align the two equations for addition: 3x - 4y = 1 and 4x + 3y = 1.
Multiply each equation by a suitable number so that the coefficients of either x or y are opposites. For example, multiply the first equation by 3 and the second equation by 4 to align the coefficients of y: 3(3x - 4y) = 3(1) and 4(4x + 3y) = 4(1).
Add the two resulting equations to eliminate y. This will give you an equation with only x. Solve this equation for x.
Substitute the value of x back into one of the original equations to solve for y. This completes the solution to the system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

System of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same set of variables. The solution is the set of variable values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these equations is essential for solving the system.
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Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Addition Method (Elimination Method)

The addition method involves adding or subtracting equations to eliminate one variable, making it easier to solve for the remaining variable. This method requires aligning terms and possibly multiplying equations to create opposite coefficients for one variable.
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Rearranging Equations

Before applying the addition method, equations often need to be rearranged into standard form (Ax + By = C). This makes it easier to identify coefficients and perform elimination. Rearranging involves moving all terms to one side and simplifying.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x = 9-2y x + 2y = 13

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–28, solve each system by the addition method. {y2x=4x2+y2=4\(\begin{cases}\)y^2 - x = 4 \(\x\)^2 + y^2 = 4\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2+6x+3/(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {3x2+4y2=162x23y2=5\(\begin{cases}\)3x^2 + 4y^2 = 16 \\2x^2 - 3y^2 = 5\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2 -6x+7/(x − 1) (x2 + 1)

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