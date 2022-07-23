Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ x^2 - 1
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In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ x^2 - 1
In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ 2^x
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 7. If one number is subtracted from the other, their difference is -1. Find the numbers.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x5+2)/(x2-1)
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.