Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 37
Chapter 6, Problem 37

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {x2+(y2)2=4x22y=0\(\begin{cases}\)x^2 + (y - 2)^2 = 4 \(\x\)^2 - 2y = 0\(\end{cases}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the system of equations to solve: \(x^2 + (y - 2)^2 = 4\) and \(x^2 - 2y = 0\).
From the second equation, isolate \(y\) in terms of \(x\): \(x^2 - 2y = 0 \implies 2y = x^2 \implies y = \frac{x^2}{2}\).
Substitute the expression for \(y\) from step 2 into the first equation: \(x^2 + \left( \frac{x^2}{2} - 2 \right)^2 = 4\).
Expand and simplify the equation from step 3 to form a polynomial equation in terms of \(x\) only. This will involve squaring the binomial and combining like terms.
Solve the resulting polynomial equation for \(x\). Then, substitute each \(x\) value back into \(y = \frac{x^2}{2}\) to find the corresponding \(y\) values, giving the solution points \((x, y)\) for the system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Systems of Equations

A system of equations consists of two or more equations with the same variables. Solving the system means finding all variable values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Methods include substitution, elimination, and graphing, chosen based on equation types and complexity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution

Equations of Circles

The equation x² + (y - k)² = r² represents a circle with center at (0, k) and radius r. Understanding this form helps identify geometric constraints and possible solution points when combined with other equations in a system.
Recommended video:
5:18
Circles in Standard Form

Substitution Method

The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, simplifying the process of finding solutions.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The perimeter of a rectangle is 26 meters and its area is 40 square meters. Find its dimensions.

887
views
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. −2≤x<5

606
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x/4 - y/4 = −1 x + 4y = -9

702
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x + 3y = 2 3x + 9y = 6

793
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. 3x - 4y > 12

764
views
Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x3+x2+2(x2+2)2\(\frac{x^3 + x^2 + 2}{(x^2 + 2)^2}\)

745
views