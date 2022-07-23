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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 37
Chapter 6, Problem 37

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x + 3y = 2 3x + 9y = 6

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Start by writing down the system of equations: x+3y=2 and 3x+9y=6.
Observe that the second equation is a multiple of the first equation. Specifically, multiply the first equation by 3: 3(x + 3y) = 3(2) which simplifies to 3x + 9y = 6.
Since the second equation is exactly the same as the first equation multiplied by 3, the two equations represent the same line, meaning there are infinitely many solutions.
Express the solution set by solving the first equation for x in terms of y: x = 2 - 3y.
Write the solution set in set notation as {(x, y) | x = 2 - 3y, y \, \(\in\) \, \(\mathbb{R}\)}, indicating all points on the line satisfy the system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations involving the same variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Solutions can be unique, infinite, or nonexistent depending on the relationships between the equations.
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Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Methods for Solving Systems

Common methods to solve systems include substitution, elimination, and graphing. These techniques help find the point(s) where the equations intersect, representing the solution set. Choosing an appropriate method depends on the system's complexity and structure.
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Types of Solutions and Set Notation

Systems can have one solution (intersecting lines), no solution (parallel lines), or infinitely many solutions (coincident lines). Expressing solutions in set notation clearly defines the solution set, such as {(x, y) | x = 1, y = 0} for a unique solution or describing parameters for infinite solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. 3x - 2y = − 5 4x + y = 8

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Textbook Question

The perimeter of a rectangle is 26 meters and its area is 40 square meters. Find its dimensions.

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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. −2≤x<5

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In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x/4 - y/4 = −1 x + 4y = -9

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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