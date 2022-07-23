Textbook Question
In Exercises 47–48, solve each system by the method of your choice. (x + 2)/2 - (y + 4)/3 = 3 (x + y)/5 = (x - y)/2 - 5/2
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In Exercises 47–48, solve each system by the method of your choice. (x + 2)/2 - (y + 4)/3 = 3 (x + y)/5 = (x - y)/2 - 5/2
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
In Exercises 47–48, solve each system by the method of your choice. (x - y)/3 = (x + y)/2 - 1/2 (x + 2)/2 - 4 = (y + 4)/3
In Exercises 47–52, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
In Exercises 46–55, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
This
is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.