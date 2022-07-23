Textbook Question
In Exercises 47–52, solve each system by the method of your choice.
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In Exercises 47–52, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Solve each system for x and y, expressing either value in terms of a or b, if necessary. Assume that a ≠ 0 and b ≠ 0. For the linear function f(x) = mx + b, f(−2) = 11 and ƒ(3) = -9. Find m and b.
In Exercises 49–50, solve each system for x and y, expressing either value in terms of a or b, if necessary. Assume that a ≠ 0, b ≠ 0 5ax + 4y = 17 ax + 7y = 22
In Exercises 47–52, solve each system by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 47–48, solve each system by the method of your choice. (x - y)/3 = (x + y)/2 - 1/2 (x + 2)/2 - 4 = (y + 4)/3
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.