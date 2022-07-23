Textbook Question
Graph each inequality. y≤(1/3)x
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Graph each inequality. y≤(1/3)x
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. x + y = 4 y = 3x
Write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants.
In Exercises 1–8, write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. (3x+16)/(x + 1) (x − 2)²
Graph each inequality. x−2y>10
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.