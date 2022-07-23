In Exercises 1–4, determine whether the given ordered pair is a solution of the system. (2, 5) 2x + 3y = 17 x + 4y = 16
Graph each inequality. x−2y>10
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Graphing Linear Inequalities
Converting Inequalities to Slope-Intercept Form
Using Test Points to Determine Shading
Determine if the given ordered triple is a solution of the system.
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. x + y = 4 y = 3x
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
In Exercises 1–8, write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. (3x+16)/(x + 1) (x − 2)²