An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 5
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. x + y = 4 y = 3x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given system of equations: .
Since the second equation already expresses in terms of as , substitute this expression for into the first equation.
After substitution, the first equation becomes . Combine like terms on the left side to simplify the equation.
Solve the simplified equation for by isolating the variable.
Once you find the value of , substitute it back into the expression to find the corresponding value of .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
System of Linear Equations
A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same set of variables. The solution is the set of values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and represent these systems is fundamental to solving them.
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Substitution Method
The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve. It is especially useful when one equation is already solved for a variable.
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Solving Linear Equations
Solving linear equations means finding the value(s) of the variable(s) that make the equation true. This often involves isolating the variable using inverse operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. Mastery of these techniques is essential for solving systems effectively.
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