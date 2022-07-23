Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 39
Chapter 6, Problem 39

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (x3-4x2+9x-5)/(x2 -2x+3)2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the denominator and its factors. Here, the denominator is \( (x^{2} - 2x + 3)^{2} \), which is a repeated irreducible quadratic factor since \( x^{2} - 2x + 3 \) cannot be factored further over the reals.
Set up the form of the partial fraction decomposition. For a repeated irreducible quadratic factor \( (ax^{2} + bx + c)^{2} \), the decomposition includes terms with linear numerators over each power of the quadratic factor. So, write:
\[ \frac{x^{3} - 4x^{2} + 9x - 5}{(x^{2} - 2x + 3)^{2}} = \frac{Ax + B}{x^{2} - 2x + 3} + \frac{Cx + D}{(x^{2} - 2x + 3)^{2}} \]
Multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator \( (x^{2} - 2x + 3)^{2} \) to clear the fractions:
\[ x^{3} - 4x^{2} + 9x - 5 = (Ax + B)(x^{2} - 2x + 3) + (Cx + D) \]
Expand the right-hand side and then collect like terms by powers of \( x \). This will give you a polynomial equation where the coefficients of corresponding powers of \( x \) on both sides must be equal. From this, you can set up a system of equations to solve for \( A, B, C, \) and \( D \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a rational function as a sum of simpler fractions, making integration or other operations easier. It involves breaking down a complex rational expression into a sum of fractions with simpler denominators, typically linear or quadratic factors.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions

Repeated Quadratic Factors in Denominators

When the denominator contains a repeated irreducible quadratic factor, such as (x² - 2x + 3)², the decomposition includes terms with the quadratic factor raised to increasing powers. Each term has a numerator that is a linear polynomial, reflecting the irreducible quadratic nature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Degree Comparison Between Numerator and Denominator

Before decomposing, ensure the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator. If not, perform polynomial division first. In this problem, the numerator is degree 3 and the denominator degree 4, so decomposition can proceed directly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. 2x = 3y + 4 4x = 3 - 5y

684
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ (-1/2)x + 2

725
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {y=(x+3)2x+2y=2\(\begin{cases}\)y = (x + 3)^2 \(\x\) + 2y = -2\(\end{cases}\)

516
views
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{xy1x2\(\begin{cases}\)x - y \(\leq\) 1 \(\x\) \(\geq\) 2\(\end{cases}\)

579
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x/4 - y/4 = −1 x + 4y = -9

702
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. 3x - 4y > 12

764
views