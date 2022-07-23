Rewrite both equations in a standard form to make them easier to work with. For the first equation, 2x = 3y + 4 , subtract 3y and 4 from both sides to get 2x - 3y = 4 . For the second equation, 4x = 3 - 5y , add 5y to both sides and subtract 3 to get 4x + 5y = 3 .