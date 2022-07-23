Shading the Solution Region

When graphing a linear inequality, the solution region is indicated by shading the area of the graph that satisfies the inequality. For y ≤ (-1/2)x + 2, the area below the line (including the line itself, since it is ≤) represents all the points (x, y) that fulfill the inequality. This visual representation helps in identifying all possible solutions and is a key aspect of understanding inequalities in a graphical context.