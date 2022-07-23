Solve: x4+2x3−x2−4x−2=0

Textbook Question
Exercises 86–88 will help you prepare for the material covered in the first section of the next chapter. a. Does (4, −1) satisfy x + 2y = 2? b. Does (4, -1) satisfy x- 2y= 6?
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Exercises 86–88 will help you prepare for the material covered in the first section of the next chapter. a. Does (4, −1) satisfy x + 2y = 2? b. Does (4, -1) satisfy x- 2y= 6?
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 50% alcohol solution must be mixed with 80 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 40% alcohol solution?
Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.
Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.