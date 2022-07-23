Solve: x4+2x3−x2−4x−2=0
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 79
Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given system of logarithmic equations: and .
Recall the definition of logarithms: means . Use this to rewrite each logarithmic equation in exponential form.
Rewrite the first equation: . Rewrite the second equation: .
Substitute the expression for from the first equation into the second equation: replace in with , resulting in .
Solve the resulting equation for by dividing both sides by (assuming ), which gives or . Then find the possible values of .
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logarithmic Functions and Their Properties
A logarithm log_b(a) answers the question: to what power must the base b be raised to get a? Understanding properties like log_b(xy) = log_b(x) + log_b(y) and log_b(x^k) = k log_b(x) is essential for manipulating and solving logarithmic equations.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Change of Base and Variable Identification
In equations involving logs with unknown bases or arguments, recognizing how to express variables and rewrite equations using properties or substitutions helps isolate variables. Here, identifying y as the base and expressing x in terms of y is key to solving the system.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property
Solving Systems of Equations
A system of equations involves finding values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Techniques include substitution or elimination. For logarithmic systems, converting logs to exponential form often simplifies the process and reveals relationships between variables.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution
Related Practice
Textbook Question
439
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–70, rewrite each inequality in the system without absolute value bars. Then graph the rewritten system in rectangular coordinates. |x|≤2, |y|≤3
561
views
Textbook Question
Exercises 86–88 will help you prepare for the material covered in the first section of the next chapter. a. Does (4, −1) satisfy x + 2y = 2? b. Does (4, -1) satisfy x- 2y= 6?
718
views
Textbook Question
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 50% alcohol solution must be mixed with 80 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 40% alcohol solution?
526
views
Textbook Question
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 15% alcohol solution must be mixed with 4 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 17% alcohol solution?
513
views
Textbook Question
Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.
522
views