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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 79
Chapter 6, Problem 79

Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.
{logy x=3logy (4x)=5\(\left\)\{\(\begin{array}{l}\]\log\)_{y}\(\text{ x=3}\)\\ \(\log\)_{y}\(\text{ (4x)=5}\[\end{array}\]\right\).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given system of logarithmic equations: logyx = 3 and logy(4x) = 5.
Recall the definition of logarithms: logab = c means a^c = b. Use this to rewrite each logarithmic equation in exponential form.
Rewrite the first equation: y^3 = x. Rewrite the second equation: y^5 = 4x.
Substitute the expression for x from the first equation into the second equation: replace x in y^5 = 4x with y^3, resulting in y^5 = 4y^3.
Solve the resulting equation for y by dividing both sides by y^3 (assuming y eq 0), which gives y^{5-3} = 4 or y^2 = 4. Then find the possible values of y.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithmic Functions and Their Properties

A logarithm log_b(a) answers the question: to what power must the base b be raised to get a? Understanding properties like log_b(xy) = log_b(x) + log_b(y) and log_b(x^k) = k log_b(x) is essential for manipulating and solving logarithmic equations.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Change of Base and Variable Identification

In equations involving logs with unknown bases or arguments, recognizing how to express variables and rewrite equations using properties or substitutions helps isolate variables. Here, identifying y as the base and expressing x in terms of y is key to solving the system.
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Change of Base Property

Solving Systems of Equations

A system of equations involves finding values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Techniques include substitution or elimination. For logarithmic systems, converting logs to exponential form often simplifies the process and reveals relationships between variables.
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Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve: x4+2x3−x2−4x−2=0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–70, rewrite each inequality in the system without absolute value bars. Then graph the rewritten system in rectangular coordinates. |x|≤2, |y|≤3

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Textbook Question

Exercises 86–88 will help you prepare for the material covered in the first section of the next chapter. a. Does (4, −1) satisfy x + 2y = 2? b. Does (4, -1) satisfy x- 2y= 6?

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Textbook Question

Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 50% alcohol solution must be mixed with 80 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 40% alcohol solution?

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Textbook Question

Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 15% alcohol solution must be mixed with 4 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 17% alcohol solution?

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Textbook Question

Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.

{log x2=y+3log x=y1\(\left\)\{\(\begin{array}{l}\[\text{log }\)x^2=y+3\\ \(\text{log }\)x^{}=y-1\(\end{array}\]\right\).


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