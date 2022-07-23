Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 80
Chapter 6, Problem 80

Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.
{log x2=y+3log x=y1\(\left\)\{\(\begin{array}{l}\[\text{log }\)x^2=y+3\\ \(\text{log }\)x^{}=y-1\(\end{array}\]\right\).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given system of equations for clarity: logx2 = y + 3 and logx = y - 1.
Recall the logarithm property: logx2 = 2 log x. Use this to rewrite the first equation as 2 log x = y + 3.
Substitute log x from the second equation into the first. Since log x = y - 1, replace log x in the first equation with y - 1 to get 2(y - 1) = y + 3.
Solve the resulting linear equation for y: expand and simplify 2y - 2 = y + 3, then isolate y.
Once you find y, substitute it back into log x = y - 1 to find log x, and then solve for x by rewriting the logarithmic equation in exponential form.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Understanding the properties of logarithms, such as the power rule (log a^b = b log a), is essential for manipulating and simplifying logarithmic expressions. This allows rewriting terms like log x^2 as 2 log x, facilitating easier comparison and solving of equations.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Solving Systems of Equations

Solving systems of equations involves finding values for variables that satisfy all given equations simultaneously. Techniques include substitution and elimination, which help reduce the system to a single-variable equation for easier solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution

Relationship Between Logarithmic and Linear Expressions

Recognizing how logarithmic expressions relate to linear equations is crucial. For example, expressing log x in terms of y allows converting the system into linear form, making it easier to solve using algebraic methods.
Recommended video:
7:30
Logarithms Introduction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve: x4+2x3−x2−4x−2=0

439
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 86–88 will help you prepare for the material covered in the first section of the next chapter. a. Does (4, −1) satisfy x + 2y = 2? b. Does (4, -1) satisfy x- 2y= 6?

718
views
Textbook Question

Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 50% alcohol solution must be mixed with 80 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 40% alcohol solution?

526
views
Textbook Question

Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 15% alcohol solution must be mixed with 4 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 17% alcohol solution?

513
views
Textbook Question

Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.

{logy x=3logy (4x)=5\(\left\)\{\(\begin{array}{l}\]\log\)_{y}\(\text{ x=3}\)\\ \(\log\)_{y}\(\text{ (4x)=5}\[\end{array}\]\right\).

502
views