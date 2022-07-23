Use the given values of the function to set up a system of equations by substituting each \(x\) value into the function and equating it to the corresponding \(f(x)\) value: - For \(f(-1) = 0\): \(a(-1)^{3} + b(-1)^{2} + c(-1) + d = 0\) - For \(f(1) = 2\): \(a(1)^{3} + b(1)^{2} + c(1) + d = 2\) - For \(f(2) = 3\): \(a(2)^{3} + b(2)^{2} + c(2) + d = 3\) - For \(f(3) = 12\): \(a(3)^{3} + b(3)^{2} + c(3) + d = 12\)