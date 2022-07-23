a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.

{ w − x + 2 y = − 3 x − y + z = 4 − w + x − y + 2 z = 2 − x + y − 2 z = − 4 The inverse of [ 1 − 1 2 0 0 1 − 1 1 − 1 1 − 1 2 0 − 1 1 − 2 ] is [ 0 0 − 1 − 1 1 4 1 3 1 2 1 2 0 − 1 0 − 1 ] \(\begin{cases}\)w - x + 2y \(\quad\]\quad\) = -3 \(\quad\[\quad\) x - y + z = 4 \\-w + x - y + 2z = 2 \(\quad\]\quad\) -x + y - 2z = -4\(\end{cases}\[\text{The inverse of }\]\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & -1 & 2 & 0 \\0 & 1 & -1 & 1 \\-1 & 1 & -1 & 2 \\0 & -1 & 1 & -2\(\end{bmatrix}\[\text{ is }\]\begin{bmatrix}\)0 & 0 & -1 & -1 \\1 & 4 & 1 & 3 \\1 & 2 & 1 & 2 \\0 & -1 & 0 & -1\(\end{bmatrix}\) ⎩ ⎨ ⎧ w − x + 2 y = − 3 x − y + z = 4 − w + x − y + 2 z = 2 − x + y − 2 z = − 4 The inverse of 1 0 − 1 0 − 1 1 1 − 1 2 − 1 − 1 1 0 1 2 − 2 is 0 1 1 0 0 4 2 − 1 − 1 1 1 0 − 1 3 2 − 1