In Exercises 37 - 44, perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.
A(BC)
In Exercises 37 - 44, perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.
A(BC)
Solve the system: (Hint: Let A = ln w, B = ln x, C = ln y, and D = ln z. Solve the system for A, B, C, and D. Then use the logarithmic equations to find w, x, y, and z.)
In Exercises 39–42, find A^(-1) Check that AA^-1 = I and A^(-1)A = I
Find the cubic function f(x) = ax³ + bx² + cx + d for which ƒ( − 1) = 0, ƒ(1) = 2, ƒ(2) = 3, and ƒ(3) = 12.
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.