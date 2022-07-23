Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
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For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
In Exercises 8–11, use Gaussian elimination to find the complete solution to each system, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B
Write the system of linear equations represented by the augmented matrix. Use x, y, and z, or, if necessary, w, x, y, and z, for the variables.
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B