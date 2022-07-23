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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 11
Chapter 7, Problem 11

Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
A=[0021101101101001],B=[1203011101011202]A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\) 0 & 0 & -2 & 1 \\ -1 & 0 & 1 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & -1 & 0 \\ 1 & 0 & 0 & -1 \(\end{bmatrix}\), \(\quad\) B = \(\begin{bmatrix}\) 1 & 2 & 0 & 3 \\ 0 & 1 & 1 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 & 1 \\ 1 & 2 & 0 & 2 \(\end{bmatrix}\)

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Step 1: Identify the matrices A and B as given: \(A = \begin{bmatrix} 0 & 0 & -2 & 1 \\ -1 & 0 & 1 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 & 0 \\ 1 & 0 & 0 & -1 \end{bmatrix}\) \(B = \begin{bmatrix} 1 & 2 & 0 & 3 \\ 0 & 1 & 1 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 & 1 \\ 1 & 2 & 0 & 2 \end{bmatrix}\)
Step 2: Compute the product \(AB\) by multiplying matrix A by matrix B. Recall that the element in the \(i^{th}\) row and \(j^{th}\) column of \(AB\) is found by taking the dot product of the \(i^{th}\) row of A with the \(j^{th}\) column of B: \( (AB)_{ij} = \sum_{k=1}^4 A_{ik} \times B_{kj} \)
Step 3: Compute the product \(BA\) by multiplying matrix B by matrix A. Similarly, the element in the \(i^{th}\) row and \(j^{th}\) column of \(BA\) is found by the dot product of the \(i^{th}\) row of B with the \(j^{th}\) column of A: \( (BA)_{ij} = \sum_{k=1}^4 B_{ik} \times A_{kj} \)
Step 4: After calculating both \(AB\) and \(BA\), compare each product to the identity matrix \(I_4\) of size 4x4: \( I_4 = \begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 0 & 1 \end{bmatrix} \)
Step 5: If both \(AB = I_4\) and \(BA = I_4\), then matrix B is the multiplicative inverse of matrix A. Otherwise, B is not the inverse of A.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Multiplication

Matrix multiplication involves multiplying rows of the first matrix by columns of the second matrix and summing the products. The number of columns in the first matrix must equal the number of rows in the second. This operation is not commutative, meaning AB may not equal BA.
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Multiplicative Inverse of a Matrix

A matrix B is the multiplicative inverse of matrix A if both AB and BA equal the identity matrix. The identity matrix acts like 1 in multiplication, having 1s on the diagonal and 0s elsewhere. Only square matrices with nonzero determinants have inverses.
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Identity Matrix

The identity matrix is a square matrix with 1s on the main diagonal and 0s elsewhere. Multiplying any matrix by the identity matrix leaves it unchanged. It serves as the multiplicative identity in matrix algebra, analogous to the number 1 in real number multiplication.
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