Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
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For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
In Exercises 8–11, use Gaussian elimination to find the complete solution to each system, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B
Write the system of linear equations represented by the augmented matrix. Use x, y, and z, or, if necessary, w, x, y, and z, for the variables.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B