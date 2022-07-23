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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 11b
Chapter 7, Problem 11b

In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B
Matrices A and B for exercise 11 in college algebra, chapter on matrices and determinants.

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Step 1: Identify the matrices A and B. Matrix A is \( \begin{bmatrix} 1 & 3 \\ 3 & 4 \\ 5 & 6 \end{bmatrix} \) and matrix B is \( \begin{bmatrix} 2 & -1 \\ 3 & -2 \\ 0 & 1 \end{bmatrix} \).
Step 2: Confirm that both matrices have the same dimensions. Matrix A is 3x2 and matrix B is also 3x2, so subtraction is possible.
Step 3: Subtract matrix B from matrix A by subtracting corresponding elements. For each element in the resulting matrix \( C = A - B \), calculate \( c_{ij} = a_{ij} - b_{ij} \).
Step 4: Perform the element-wise subtraction: For example, the element in the first row and first column is \( 1 - 2 \), the first row and second column is \( 3 - (-1) \), and so on for all elements.
Step 5: Write the resulting matrix after subtraction by placing all the calculated elements in their respective positions to form the matrix \( A - B \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Subtraction

Matrix subtraction involves subtracting corresponding elements of two matrices of the same dimensions. Each element in the resulting matrix is found by subtracting the element in matrix B from the element in matrix A at the same position.
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Matrix Dimensions

For two matrices to be added or subtracted, they must have the same number of rows and columns. This ensures that each element in one matrix has a corresponding element in the other matrix for the operation.
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Representation of Matrices

Matrices are rectangular arrays of numbers arranged in rows and columns. Understanding how to read and interpret matrix notation is essential for performing operations like addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B

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Textbook Question

Write the system of linear equations represented by the augmented matrix. Use x, y, and z, or, if necessary, w, x, y, and z, for the variables.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists. {2w+xy=3w3x+2y=43w+x3y+z=1w+2x4yz=2\(\begin{cases}\)2w + x - y = 3 \(\w\) - 3x + 2y = -4 \\3w + x - 3y + z = 1 \(\w\) + 2x - 4y - z = -2\(\end{cases}\)

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