In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A

Textbook Question
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B
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In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B
Write the system of linear equations represented by the augmented matrix. Use x, y, and z, or, if necessary, w, x, y, and z, for the variables.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B