In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A

Use the fact that if A = [ a b c d ] A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\) a & b \\ c & d \(\end{bmatrix}\) , then A − 1 = 1 a d − b c [ d − b − c a ] A^{-1} = \(\frac{1}{ad-bc}\) \(\begin{bmatrix}\) d & -b \\ -c & a \(\end{bmatrix}\) to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that A A − 1 = I 2 AA^{-1} = I_2 and A − 1 A = I 2 A^{-1} A = I_2 .

A = [ 3 − 1 − 4 2 ] A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)3 & -1 \\-4 & 2\(\end{bmatrix}\) A=[3−4−12]