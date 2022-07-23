Textbook Question
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A
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In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Use the fact that if , then to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that and .
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B