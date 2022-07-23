Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 1
Chapter 8, Problem 1

Find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).
a. Graph of the parabola y squared equals 4x opening rightward on a Cartesian coordinate plane.b. Graph of a downward-opening parabola with vertex at (0,1) on a coordinate plane from -4 to 4.c. Graph of a right-opening parabola on a coordinate plane with labeled x and y axes and grid lines.d. Graph of a left-opening parabola centered at the origin on an x-y coordinate plane.
y2 = 4x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the given equation \(y^2 = 4x\) is a parabola in the form \(y^2 = 4px\), where the parabola opens horizontally because the \(y\) variable is squared.
Identify the value of \(p\) by comparing \(y^2 = 4x\) to the standard form \(y^2 = 4px\). Here, \(4p = 4\), so \(p = 1\).
Recall that for a parabola \(y^2 = 4px\) that opens to the right, the focus is located at \((p, 0)\) and the directrix is the vertical line \(x = -p\).
Using \(p = 1\), write the coordinates of the focus as \((1, 0)\) and the equation of the directrix as \(x = -1\).
Match the parabola with the graph that shows a parabola opening to the right with focus at \((1, 0)\) and directrix \(x = -1\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Parabola

The standard form of a parabola's equation helps identify its orientation and key features. For example, y² = 4ax represents a parabola opening right or left, where 'a' determines the distance from the vertex to the focus and directrix. Recognizing this form is essential to find the focus and directrix.
Recommended video:
5:33
Parabolas as Conic Sections

Focus and Directrix of a Parabola

The focus is a fixed point inside the parabola, and the directrix is a fixed line outside it. Every point on the parabola is equidistant from the focus and the directrix. For y² = 4ax, the focus is at (a, 0) and the directrix is the vertical line x = -a.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas

Graphing Parabolas and Matching Equations

Understanding how the equation relates to the graph allows matching equations to their corresponding parabolas. The orientation (horizontal or vertical), vertex location, and distances to focus and directrix guide the sketching and identification of the correct graph among options.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = 4y

885
views
Textbook Question

Graph the ellipse and locate the foci. x236+y225=1\(\frac{x^2}{36}\) + \(\frac{y^2}{25}\) = 1

1601
views
Textbook Question

Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/16+y2/4 = 1

971
views
Textbook Question

Find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).

a. b. c. d.

x2/4−y2/1=1

1108
views
Textbook Question

Graph the ellipse and locate the foci. (y^2)/25 + (x^2)/16 = 1

1098
views