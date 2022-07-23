Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = 4y
885
views
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = 4y
Graph the ellipse and locate the foci.
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/16+y2/4 = 1
Find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).
a. b. c. d.
x2/4−y2/1=1
Graph the ellipse and locate the foci. (y^2)/25 + (x^2)/16 = 1