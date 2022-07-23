Foci of an Ellipse

The foci of an ellipse are two specific points located along the major axis, which play a significant role in its geometric properties. For an ellipse centered at the origin, the foci can be found using the formula c = √(a^2 - b^2), where 'c' is the distance from the center to each focus. Identifying the foci is essential for understanding the ellipse's shape and its reflective properties.