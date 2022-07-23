Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)2 = - 4(y + 1)
a. b. c. d.
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)2 = - 4(y + 1)
a. b. c. d.
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x - 2)2 = 8(y - 1)
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 2)²/9 + (y -1)² /4= 1
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+4)2/9−(y+3)2/16=1
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis vertical with length 10; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-2, 3)
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+3)2/25−y2/16=1