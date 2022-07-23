Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)2 = - 4(y + 1)
a. b. c. d.
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)2 = - 4(y + 1)
a. b. c. d.
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x - 2)2 = 8(y - 1)
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 2)²/9 + (y -1)² /4= 1
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+4)2/9−(y+3)2/16=1
In Exercises 31–34, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)2 = - 4(x - 1)
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y^2 = 8x