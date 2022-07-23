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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 35
Chapter 8, Problem 35

Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+3)2/25−y2/16=1

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Identify the center of the hyperbola from the equation \(\frac{(x+3)^2}{25} - \frac{y^2}{16} = 1\). The center is at \((-3, 0)\) because the equation is in the form \(\frac{(x-h)^2}{a^2} - \frac{(y-k)^2}{b^2} = 1\) where \((h, k)\) is the center.
Determine the values of \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) from the denominators: \(a^2 = 25\) and \(b^2 = 16\). Then find \(a\) and \(b\) by taking the square roots: \(a = 5\) and \(b = 4\).
Locate the vertices of the hyperbola. Since the \(x\)-term is positive and comes first, the transverse axis is horizontal. The vertices are \(a\) units left and right from the center along the \(x\)-axis, so the vertices are at \((-3 - 5, 0)\) and \((-3 + 5, 0)\).
Find the foci using the relationship \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\). Calculate \(c\) by taking the square root of \(a^2 + b^2\). The foci are located \(c\) units left and right from the center along the \(x\)-axis, so their coordinates are \((-3 - c, 0)\) and \((-3 + c, 0)\).
Write the equations of the asymptotes. For a hyperbola with a horizontal transverse axis, the asymptotes are given by \(y - k = \pm \frac{b}{a}(x - h)\). Substitute \(h = -3\), \(k = 0\), \(a = 5\), and \(b = 4\) to get the equations of the asymptotes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Hyperbola

A hyperbola's equation in standard form is either (x-h)^2/a^2 - (y-k)^2/b^2 = 1 or (y-k)^2/a^2 - (x-h)^2/b^2 = 1, where (h,k) is the center. The given equation (x+3)^2/25 - y^2/16 = 1 shows a horizontal transverse axis centered at (-3,0), with a^2 = 25 and b^2 = 16.
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Asymptotes of Hyperbolas

Vertices and Foci of a Hyperbola

Vertices lie a units from the center along the transverse axis, so here at (-3 ± 5, 0). Foci are located c units from the center, where c^2 = a^2 + b^2. For this hyperbola, c = √(25 + 16) = √41, so foci are at (-3 ± √41, 0).
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Equations of the Asymptotes

Asymptotes of a hyperbola with horizontal transverse axis have equations y - k = ±(b/a)(x - h). For this hyperbola, the asymptotes are y = ±(4/5)(x + 3), which guide the shape of the hyperbola and are shown in the graph.
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Introduction to Asymptotes
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–34, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)2 = - 4(x - 1)


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